Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

A few showers this evening with mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.