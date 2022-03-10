The soulful Kat Wright will headline the South Burlington Friends of the Arts’ 2022 ArtMix, Saturday, March 12, at Higher Ground, hosted by Vermont Public Radio’s Mitch Wertlieb.
“We’re excited to bring young people and local professionals together to perform, exhibit and discuss their art, and to celebrate their talents with our community,” said Patrick Leduc, chair of South Burlington Friends of the Arts. Proceeds fund the group’s scholarship for South Burlington High School seniors who wish to pursue an arts education after graduation.
The annual event showcases a range of professionals in both the visual and performing arts, along with talented high school students, inspired by this year’s theme, “What moves you?”
“It’s the perfect opportunity for a great night out with your significant other, or to bring the whole family out to enjoy the arts for the evening,” Leduc said. “Experience and take in a variety of musical and spoken-word performances in addition to amazing local artwork that will just blow you away.”
A bonus for participating students will be the experience of taking the stage and showing their work at Higher Ground, a local professional performance venue.
Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults, and available online at bit.ly/3pPzOuC.
