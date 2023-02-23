The South Burlington Friends of the Arts will hold their 2023 ArtMix on Saturday, March 25, at Higher Ground.
This year’s event will again be hosted by Vermont Public’s Mitch Wertlieb and feature Myra Flynn and her band.
“Each year this event seems to get bigger with more and more professionals joining our effort to connect our young people and local professionals together to perform, exhibit and discuss their art, said Patrick Leduc, the group’s chair. “We have an incredible slate of performers that will join Myra on the stage this year, including Mark Redmond, Rajnii Eddins and Alison Turner. In the gallery, we have great artists too, including Misoo Bang, Gin Ferrara, Sam Wyatt and Jacob Webber.”
The annual event showcases a range of professionals in both the visual and performing arts, along with several talented high school students.
“It’s the perfect opportunity for a great night out with your significant other, or to bring the whole family out to enjoy the arts for the evening,” said Heidi Klauber, the other founding member of the South Burlington Friends of the Arts. “You’ll be able to experience and take in a variety of musical and spoken-word performances, in addition to amazing local artwork that will just blow you away.”
Since 2017, the South Burlington Friends of the Arts have provided thousands of dollars in educational scholarships to students pursuing the arts.
Tickets are $20 for adults, or $25 day of show. Students pay $15 in advance and $20 day of show. Go to highergroundmusic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.