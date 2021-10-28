“The only lightness in a dark time.” That is how Kimberly Rockwood describes working with a theater company this past year. She is one of 10 actors originating roles in Girls Nite Out Productions premiere of “Borrowing Time” opening Wednesday, Nov. 10 in Burlington.
“It’s meant everything to be part of a creative endeavor and have that be the focus in place of world news,” said Rockwood, a 22-year resident of South Burlington. She and the cast rehearsed for months online via Zoom and now in-person and masked due to the pandemic.
“Borrowing Time” is the newest offering by Vermont playwright Carole Vasta Folley, who writes this paper’s In Musing column. A comedy with heart, the play is about an eclectic group of volunteers who hold one disastrous fundraiser after another in trying to save their beloved town library.
Rockwood portrays the president of the fictitious “Friends of the Stamwick Public Library,” Abby Woodhull.
A disorganized hippy-hold-out more interested in knitting and handing out produce, the role calls for some unique singing.
“I created Abby to be a connoisseur of ancient ballads and sea shanties,” explained Vasta Folley, who also directs the production. “You know that person who inexplicably bursts out into song anywhere anytime? When I cast Kimberly, I had no idea she not only could sing, but she also actually knew many of the songs in the script. She’s been a joy to work with.”
Rockwood has been performing since the age of 15. She sang in bands and first tread the boards in 1971 performing in “The Music Man.” The titular role in “Hello Dolly” with the White River Valley Players is one of her favorites. Recently, she portrayed Cookie in Shelburne Player’s production of “Rumors.”
“Working with a playwright/director has been absolutely thrilling, inspiring and challenging,” said Rockwood. “Helping turn someone’s vision into a breathing, living entity with its own energy is a rare pleasure.”
“Borrowing Time” was set to go on stage last year but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Since 2020 was Girls Nite Out’s 10th anniversary and, most notably, the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote, Vasta Folley included nods to both achievements in her new play.
“I named the Stamwick Public Library after Girls Nite Out Production co-founders Janet Stambolian and Jennifer Warwick.
“All the characters are named after powerful women who have changed the world,” said the playwright. “For example, Kimberly’s character is in honor of Victoria Woodhull, a leader in women’s suffrage who ran for president in 1872. While my play, in part, is a ridiculous comedy, important to my work is featuring strong women’s roles and the theme of community. I adore funny just as much as I need meaning.”
“Borrowing Time” can be seen at Main Street Landing Black Box Theater, Burlington. Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 10-20, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. matinees. For tickets and more information, visit girlsniteoutvt.com or call 802-448-0086.
