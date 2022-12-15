Embrace the season with “Shout for Joy,” Robert De Cormier’s set of five Christmas spirituals on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 North Main St. in Waterbury, and on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. at the College Street Congregational Church located, 265 College St., Burlington.
Solaris Vocal Ensemble will also feature compositions of the British Isles ranging from Henry Purcell’s 17th-centaury “Magnificat” to the 20th-century “Wassail” by Ralph Vaughan Williams. Solaris’ featured guest artist is Tim Cummings, a bagpipe performer and educator, and Vermont-based composer whose repertoire spans from the contemporary and sacred to the traditional melodies of the British Isles, Appalachia, Cape Breton and Brittany.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students at bit.ly/3uDg6o3.
