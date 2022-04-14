Social Band resumes its seasonal cycle of song with two concerts April 23 and 24.
The concerts will premiere works by Don Jamison and Michael Kellogg and feature the band’s perennial favorites of Renaissance music and American shape-note tunes along with a dose of poetry, robust harmony and singing.
Saturday’s April 23 concert starts at 7:30 p.m., Temple Sinai, 500 Swift St., South Burlington. The Sunday, April 24, event is at 3 p.m., Charlotte Congregational Church, 403 Church Hill Road.
Social Band, which describes itself as a “lively band of singers,” creates thematic programs that weave together song and poetry and strikes a balance between thoughtfulness and joviality seldom found in choral groups.
Suggested donation is $18 at the door. Both venues are wheelchair accessible.
Group members are fully vaccinated and will sing without masks. Audience members will be required to wear masks. If those requirements change, they will be posted at socialband.org/concerts.
