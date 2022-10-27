Social Band marks the turning of the seasons with a program of choral works and poetry that speak to the sense of alertness and awakening that can go hand-in-hand with the shorter days and lower temperatures.
“Awake, You Sleeper!” will feature new works by Social Band members Bruce Chalmer and Michael Kellogg, as well as the group’s perennial styles of Renaissance music and American shape-note tunes along with a dose of poetry, robust harmony and camaraderie.
Upcoming concerts include:
• Sunday, Nov. 13, 3 p.m., Charlotte Congregational Church
• Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., College Street Congregational Church, Burlington
• Sunday, Nov. 6, 3 p.m., United Church of Hinesburg
• Saturday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., Richmond Free Library
Suggested donation is $18 at the door. More at socialband.org.
Audience members must wear masks.
