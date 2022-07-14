SoBu Nite Out Thursdays this summer

SoBu Nite Out returns Thursday, July 14 with The Hitmen, followed by A House on Fire on July 21, 5-8 p.m. Besides the musical festivities at Veterans Memorial Park, food trucks will be on hand if you don’t feel like bringing a picnic. Dogs welcome on a leash.
Here’s the rest of the summer lineup:
• July 21: A House on Fire
• July 28: Barbie-N-Bones
• August 4: Quadra + Fireworks display
• August 11: B-Town
• August 18: Devon McGarry Band
• August 25: Sticks & Stones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.