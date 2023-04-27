The South Burlington Community Chorus presents its spring concert with director Erik Kroncke on Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m., at the McCarthy Arts Recital Hall at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester.
The program will include selections from the Brahms’ Liebeslieder Waltzes with four-hand piano accompaniment — two pianists at the same piano. The pianists are well-known Vermont artists Mary Jane Austin and Alison Cerutti. The chorus will sing in the original German.
The lyrics for the Liebeslieder come from Georg Friedrich Daumer’s “Polydora,” a collection of folk songs and love poems and will be sung in the original German. They will also be performing a selection of pieces from Randall Thompson’s Frostiana Collection — Robert Frost poems set to music.
The chorus is dedicating the concert to the memory of founder and director Karleen (Kris) Teply who died on Feb. 13, 2023. Teply established the South Burlington Community Chorus in 1976 under the auspices of the South Burlington Recreation and Parks Department, leading it for 33 years.
Tickets are $10 and those under 18 get in free. For tickets or information, go to bit.ly/40onWiU.
The chorus is partially funded by the South Burlington Recreation and Parks Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.