An exploration of abstract paintings by the South Burlington-based artist Kasey Loyer are on exhibit at Axel’s Gallery in Waterbury from May 11 to June 18.
Loyer is influenced by the shifting seasons and the way they transform the landscape of Vermont. Her paintings express the mood and contrast between sky and earth with a focus on color and composition. More at kaseyloyerart.com. Above, “Untitled” by Kasey Loyer.
