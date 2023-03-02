Join The Shelburne Players for its 40th production, “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood,” Friday to Sunday, March 17-19 and March 24-25.
Show times are at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Road.
“It sure is hard to be humble when you are a swashbuckling, egocentric super-hero. But our gallant guy-in-green tries his best as he swaggers through ‘The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood,’ a frantically funny, Monty Pythonesque retelling of the classic,” say the Players.
This time around, the legendary legend, in his never-ending quest to aid the needy, encounters a lovely damsel-in-distress (oddly obsessed with skin conditions); an ever-scheming sheriff who would rather bowl a strike than hit a bull’s-eye; a gold-hoarding, bad-guy monarch wannabe; and a good-natured gadfly who manages to make their way into every scene, whether they belong there or not. Combine them with an expandable band of spoon-wielding Merry Men — or Women — whose collective IQs equal six, and you’ve got an irreverent jaunt through Sherwood Forest you won’t forget.
Tickets at shelburneplayers.com.
