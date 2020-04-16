“There are many events in the womb of time which will be delivered,” so said Iago in Shakespeare’s “Othello.”
A quote worthy of the current pandemic and the April 9 announcement from the Vermont Shakespeare Festival to postpone its upcoming season until the summer of 2021.
With no specific date in sight for ending social distancing, and in response to the financial effects COVID-19 is having on arts organizations’ ability to secure funds, the Vermont Shakespeare Festival joins other theatre companies postponing or cancelling productions this year.
Vermont’s professional producer of Shakespeare’s plays since 2005, the company had planned to perform “The Merry Wives of Windsor” from mid-July to early August at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensborom along with three venues in Shelburne, the Circus Lawn at Shelburne Museum, the Coach Barn at Shelburne Farms and Shelburne Vineyard.
In addition to the postponement of their summer season, co-artistic directors Jena Necrason and John Nagle, of South Burlington, are reimagining what their 2020 season can offer later in the year – including smaller scale programming this fall and winter.
“Bringing Shakespeare’s 400-year-old plays to life today gives us the extraordinary opportunity to interpret his universal and provocative themes through a contemporary lens,” said Necrason.
“In challenging times, we all look to the arts for salvation, connection and to reflect on our humanity. We are optimistic about the impact we can continue to have on our beloved Vermont community when we get through this crisis.”