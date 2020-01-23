Fun and inclusive drumming workshop for families with a child or adult on the autism spectrum (or for anyone who would enjoy a sensory friendly experience), Sunday, Jan. 26, 1–2 p.m., Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, 153 Main St., Burlington. Classes use sensory-friendly drums and percussion instruments and relaxed expectations. No experience necessary. Co-presented by the Flynn Center with Inclusive Arts Vermont. In the Chase Dance Studio, first floor of the FlynnSpace. Class limit is 18. Registration is required. For more information and to register, visit flynncenter.org/education. The next Sensory Friendly Drumming event is March 29.