Elana Valastro, born and raised in South Burlington, is finishing up her time on the road with the “Cats” national tour.
As a swing and understudy, Valastro performed as five different cats, in well over 100 shows, frequently on stage as different characters, including Rumpleteazer, and learning new ones along the way. She’s headed to Bali, Indonesia to study yoga and then will return to Vermont to see family and friends before going back to New York City where she currently resides.
