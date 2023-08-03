Having a great day will be as easy as pie at Rokeby Museum’s annual pie and ice cream social, Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Yards and yards of homemade pies, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, live music from Bob Recupero and Young Tradition Vermont, raffle baskets, croquet and badminton on the lawn will be part of the day, and historic house and museum exhibitions will be open to the public.
Admission is free. Pie and ice cream is $8 per serving, $2 for ice cream and $1 for beverages. At the end of the event, if any pies are still available, they will be sold for $20.
There will also be a prize raffle.
More at rokeby.org.
