To raise funds for Rokeby Museum’s Exhibition Fund, the organization is holding music with the museum on Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m. at the Ferrisburgh Town Hall and Community Center.
Musicians Paul Asbell and Bob Stannard will headline an evening with food and a silent auction. All funds will be matched up to $10,000 and will directly benefit Rokeby’s Exhibition Fund which will include an update to the museum’s main exhibition “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont.”
Tickets are $30 for members or $45 for non-members. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3oAtqd4.
