SoBu Nite Out continues tonight, July 29, with Quadra, Veteran’s Memorial Park, from 5-8 p.m.
Quadra, which has been around for 40 years, are still rocking and rolling. Two sets of musical brothers, the band offers tight harmonies, tight music and tight sets — rock from the 1970s through today.
Bands are lined up every Thursday night, as well as a rotating cast of food trucks and lawn games, through Aug. 19.
Next up is B-Town on Thursday, Aug. 5.
