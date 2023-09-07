Celebrate and support the arts at the free, outdoor Richmond Art Crawl on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., on the town center.
With over 45 vendor booths, you’ll find paintings, wood crafts, jewelry, photography, candles, textiles, sculpture, baskets, glass, pottery, posters, metal work and repurposed art. Local food trucks will be on hand, and there’s even a kids’ activities tent. The event raises funds for Radiate Art Space.
The nonprofit community art studio provides opportunities to foster social and community-building interactions through the arts for everyone. More at radiateartspace.org.
