Celebrate and support the arts in the free, outdoor Richmond Art Crawl on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Richmond Town Center, 203 Bridge St.
The event features over 40 vendor booths, everything from professional to first-time artists, teen artists and kids, four food trucks, kids’ events, and more.
Sponsored by local businesses and Radiate Art Space, the event is the nonprofit’s main fundraiser
The event will be held rain or shine. More at radiateartspace.org.
