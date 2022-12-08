Looking for an opportunity to enjoy some live seasonal choral music?
The South Burlington Community Chorus presents its winter concert, “Rejoice & Be Merry,” on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Elley-Long Music Center just off Route 15 in Colchester.
The chorus has dug back into its vast sheet music library and brought back some selections from the 16th and 17th centuries, as well as traditional English carols and a Hebrew folk tune.
Tickets are $10, and free for those under 18. Purchase tickets online in advance at sbchorusvt.com.
The South Burlington Community Chorus is an SATB — soprano, alto, tenor and bass — chorus founded in 1976 and is partially funded by the South Burlington Recreation and Parks Department. Its goal is to create a community of singers who are committed to supporting one another to learn more about singing, have fun and provide audiences with quality performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.