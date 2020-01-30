Join the Humane Society of Chittenden County for an evening of purses, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, Thursday, Feb. 6, 6–8 p.m., Champlain College, Champlain Room, Burlington.
Their sixth annual Purrrses for Paws event includes a silent and live auction with new and like-new purses. Proceeds support the nonprofit organization’s efforts to treat, feed, care for and house animals looking for new homes, as well as provide education programs, resources and services to help people in the community keep their beloved pets. Founded in 1901, HSCC has been serving both animals and people for over 115 years. Last year, they provided homes for more than 1,200 cats, dogs and small mammals. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. For tickets and more information, visit www.hsccvt.org.