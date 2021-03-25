After city officials cut the ribbon on the new South Burlington city hall and public library this summer, the spaces will feature a public art gallery with annual shows special to the community.
The city council approved the public art selection committee’s policy guidance for installation at a meeting March 15.
The public art gallery will feature ongoing exhibits, encourage community dialogue and foster an understanding of local ideas and cultures, according to the policy. South Burlington artists and residents with a connection to the community will be prioritized for exhibition, as well as art created within the last 10 years.
The policy also creates a new position — city curator — who will call for and screen applicants based on merit, cultural diversity and local and national reputation. For some portion of the year, the gallery may feature art solely relevant to local art development, such as from South Burlington students.
