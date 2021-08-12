The South Burlington Public Art Gallery opens with an exhibition of photographic portraits by South Burlington artist Todd R. Lockwood.

The show runs through Oct. 14.

An opening reception was held Saturday, Aug. 7, and included video portraits and remarks by the artist.

The South Burlington Art Gallery occupies the main hall in the South Burlington Public Library and City Hall. The gallery is managed by the city’s public art selection committee.

It is open Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.