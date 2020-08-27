Marina Prikis, of South Burlington, won an honorable mention from Clavier’s Piano Explorer magazine for her piano composition, “Guided by the Northern Lights.”
Prikis’ piece was one of hundreds of entries received from students all across the country.
She is a rising senior at South Burlington High School, where she is a part of the Chamber Singers, Women’s Choir, Medical Club, Coalition for Community Service Club, co-leader of Music Club, and co-founder of the Culture and Geography Club. For the past two years, she has been selected to be a member of the Vermont All State Music Festival chorus and has played on the South Burlington High School Varsity Girls Volleyball team.
This summer Prikis participated in the Vermont Young Writers’ Conference for songwriting and worked and recording her own songs and compositions.
She began her piano studies at age 5 in Nicosia, Cyprus, and has studied with piano teacher Nancy Osborne of South Burlington since eighth grade.
