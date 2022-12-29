The Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School will present “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” on Friday, Jan. 13, at the South Burlington High School auditorium. The play is a collection of stories that celebrate the whimsy of childhood and the wisdom of old age.
Presented in association with First Light Theater Company, the play is directed by David Bailey with musical direction by Wendy Valastro and adapted from the novel by Robert Fulghum.
Contact pkeenanfitzgerald@gmail.com or (802) 324-8450 for more information.
