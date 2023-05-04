On Wednesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m., enjoy Music and Poetry with Jane Kittredge, a chamber concert where composition meets exposition, at Shelburne’s Pierson Library town hall.
The evening of chamber music features Kittredge and Ben Lively on violin, Ana Ruesink on viola and John Dunlop on cello, and works by Borodin, Mayer, Even Promo and a selection of Nordic folk music.
Susan Cooke Kittredge will narrate.
There will be prose by Niall Williams, and poems by Amanda Gorman, Billy Collins and Julie Cadwallader-Staub.
