Burlington-based pianist Claire Black offers a series of intimate recitals titled “Poetic Unity” in celebration of her return to Vermont, where she first launched her musical career.
The program weaves together musical, historic and personal themes featuring the piano music of Clara Schumann, Robert Schumann and Ludwig van Beethoven, Friday, April 8, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Congregational Church, 403 Church Hill Road.
Black is also offering recitals in Richmond (Sunday, April 3, 3 p.m., Richmond Free Library); in Burlington (Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m., First Baptist Burlington); and livestreamed on Sunday, April 10, at 3 p.m.
Admission is by donation in suggested amounts of $20 for adults and $5 for children, payable by cash, Venmo or PayPal at the door. No RSVP required, except for the Charlotte Congregational Church program; reserve at claireblackconcerts@gmail.com. Vaccination and masks are required for in-person concerts. Vaccine cards will be checked at the door.
Virtual concert links: bit.ly/3t1THzs (Facebook), and bit.ly/3s66j9A (YouTube).
