For more than four decades, local hiker and photographer Jeffrey Trubisz has answered the call of the late naturalist John Muir this way: “The mountains are calling, and I must go.”
Starting in his late twenties, Trubisz, now a retired public-school teacher living in South Burlington, began hiking in the Green and White Mountains, camera in hand, framing the landscapes that met his eye. His travels soon took him to the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and Alaska, as well as outdoor education and mountaineering schools, leading to major ascents in the Cascades and the Rockies.
His photographs and memoirs have been published in the Franklin & Marshall Alumni Arts Review and have been seen in galleries in Rockport, Mass., as well as venues in the Burlington area.
See a collection of his photographs, “On the Trail: Scenes and Images” on the art wall at the South Burlington Public Library through December.
The exhibit includes 16 images from Switzerland, Scotland, Peru and the Pacific Northwest, as well as Vermont.
See Trubisz’s work at onthetrailphotography.com.
