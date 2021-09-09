Pete & Oliver

Pete Sutherland, Oliver Scanlon and Tristan Henderson for Pete’s Posse, a hard-driving trio that spent half a dozen years touring nationally and internationally with its blend of rocking contradance music, thoughtful original songs and soulful three-part a cappella.
With Tristan now in Quebec, Pete and Oliver are keeping the Posse flame burning while adding new repertoire to the mix, including Pete’s story songs of local history and geography. On Thursday, Sept. 9 — tonight — from 7 to 8 p.m., the duo will share its neo-traditional folk songs and tunes in the brand-new state-of-the-art auditorium at the South Burlington Public Library. Doors open at 6:30 pm.
