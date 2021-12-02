Audiences were treated to a magical and memorable production of the classic musical “Little Shop of Horrors” Nov. 18-20 by the South Burlington High School drama department.
Director Julia DiFerdinando, assistant director Brittany Flynn and music director Aimee Bushey, along with stage managers and a talented cast and crew worked tirelessly to bring this Broadway-style production to life.
With community support and a welcome return of the live performing arts, all three nights of the show were well attended. Held at the South Burlington High School auditorium, this was the first in-person musical since the onset of the COVID pandemic and cast, crew and audience were required to wear masks for the show.
Set on Skid Row, “Little Shop of Horrors” is a 1960s comedy horror rock musical. It is a dark, yet touching and funny story about a hapless florist shop worker who cultivates a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.
According to Diferdinando, “Aside from being a story about a biological threat, though, it’s also one about the real people it affects. People that don’t have many resources but want the same things we all want: a place on this earth, a right to respect and a chance to dream. We all want our ‘somewhere that’s green.’”
The show’s music score, in the style of 1960s rock and roll, doo wop and early Motown, was brought to life by a live pit orchestra, directed by Bushey. The skid row set was masterfully created by set designer David Bailey, Justin Goodman, an army of dads and members of the cast and crew.
South Burlington High School visual and performing arts director Kim Kimball and advanced art students created many props and enhanced the set’s artistic appearance. Senior Jasmyn Ikeda created the amazing artwork for this year’s posters and program and helped choreograph the show.
Countless parent volunteers also contributed to the show.
Participating in their final high school musical this year were seniors Justin Shafritz, Madeleine Magnant, Matthew Vigneau, Gianna Morin, Ikeda, Mairead Shields, Kailey Palmer, Noah Goodman, Christopher Bialis, James Bialis, Claudia Schoenfeld and Hanlan Paquin.
This production would not have been possible without the support of the sponsors and the greater South Burlington community.
Mark and Kristin Magnant are South Burlington High School parents.
