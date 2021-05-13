It was 9 p.m. when I decided to go to sleep.
I knew the next day was going to be an awesome day because I was going to my best friend’s birthday party. I bought the best gift ever for her and I knew she would love it. It was a metal bat because she loved baseball and didn’t like wooden bats.
The next day I woke up quickly and happily and jumped out of my bed. I took my gift and shouted in my bedroom “Everyone wake up, it is Emma’s birthday!”
My parents woke up and moaned “Becky, it’s still 5 a.m. Her birthday party will not start until noon.” I was sad that there was still seven hours, but I knew the wait would be worth it. I quickly went downstairs and ate some cereal for breakfast.
I was trying to be on my best behavior because I didn’t want my mom to be like “Becky, you are a bad girl. No more birthday party.”
I was shaking and started to get nervous. “What if she doesn’t like my gift? What if she says that I am weird? What if she says that I’m a bad friend?” I was nervous but I quickly forgot about that and I started to be excited again. I waited for what felt like weeks when my mom said, “Bring the gift and we go,” I quickly brought the bat along with me.
It was pouring outside. We walked to my friend’s house because we lived just a few blocks away. While we were walking, “Bam!” Lightning struck somewhere near us.
“Bam!” another strike of lightning came even closer as if it were chasing us.
“Bam!” the third one was the last strike of lightning that I ever felt and heard.
I woke up in a bed with power and knowledge. My brain was bursting with everything and I felt like I knew everything. I also felt very strong and could knockout a person 10 times of my size.
I looked to the left and saw a woman looking at her computer and writing something. “Hello? Why am I here?” I asked the lady. She stared at me and her eyes became huge and started to shake. “She is alive, she is alive,” the lady shouted.
Suddenly about 15 people ran to my room. I quickly saw that a lady and a man were standing together running into the room almost as fast as light. “Mom? Dad?” I asked. “Becky?” the people asked back.
My brain quickly calculated that whether they were asking me. I started to feel like I needed to breathe some fresh air and leave the hospital for good. I sighed and stared at the ceiling. I shut my eyes and felt like “I could control time?” I quickly swiped to the part where I left the hospital, and I knew at that moment that I was special. I quickly walked around feeling powerful and weak at the same time. I couldn’t walk very steadily but I had powers that made me feel powered!
After a few days I had to go to school. I hated school. People in the school were doing weird things like writing on the square. “What are they doing?” I asked myself. But it didn’t really matter because I just needed to care about what I would do. There was this girl in tears and started crying and ran to me. “Hello?” I asked her. She hugged me and said “Hello Becky.” I walked down the hallway and wondered who that mysterious girl was.
After I walked to class, the speaker in the classroom projected the principal’s announcement: “Hello everyone, there are unexpected intruders on campus…” Everyone huddled together in a small corner and locked the classroom doors and pulled the curtains together. Everyone started to get nervous and shake. I didn’t know why they were nervous and I didn’t know what to do. People started to do hand gestures. I was confused about what to do. “Bam,” our door was blasted open and three big men walked into our classroom with each holding what looked like a stick. They shot at the ceiling and shouted “Everyone silent! I will kidnap one person and leave. Do not call the police until 10 minutes after we leave.”
They grabbed me and ran. They covered my mouth with a towel and I quickly passed out.
I woke up on a chair tied against a rope. “We will use a chemical to take away all the power and everything that you have that are out of the unordinary. We need your powers to do something. If you don’t want us to put chemicals into your body, then I suggest you work along with us if you don’t want to die. Make your choice!” A mysterious figure asked. I knew that the great power came with great responsibility, I knew what I had to do. I wouldn’t let them take my powers. My body started to go auto pilot and the ropes somehow were snapped in front of me. I was confused on what I just did but my legs pulled me toward the exit. “Stop,” the man shouted. A tranquilizer bullet went flying passed me barely touching me. Suddenly the autopilot stopped and I wasn’t being controlled.
I turned around to see he was shooting another bullet. This time the bullet was coming at me super slowly. I dodged it with ease and caught the bullet in my right hand. The man looked at me scared and ran in the opposite direction. I took the time to exit the building and I was finally free again. I sprinted right, left, right, left, right, and somehow, I knew in my head where my school was.
I was happy that I was able to make it back to my school. I entered the school and the principal was calling someone on the phone. But the second he saw me, he started to smile and ran over to me and said how worried my parents were. I ran to my class after he hugged me but everyone was gone.
I didn’t know what happened so I ran back to my house. When I entered my family’s house, I saw that my mom was bawling on the floor and my dad was hugging her and telling her that it was all right. I shouted, “Hi mom!” and you don’t understand the happiness that was in her face.
“Crash,” there was a big noise. I started to walk around slowly and I saw a window was broken and shattered all over the floor, and I heard footsteps coming behind me and becoming louder and louder. I quickly squatted down without looking behind and dodged a knife that went at my head. I kicked the attacker who broke in, and he went flying. The kick I did wasn’t a normal kick. It was the most epic kick that I had ever done.
I squatted down and did a backflip followed by a handstand, then my feet went in a circle shape six times. I had never felt so cool and rad. I looked at the man and took off his mask and noticed that his shirt had the symbol of a company named “CloutDrive.” The company was known for making and selling high-tech products and was rated the best technology company of the year.
Stay tuned for the next installment of this story from Evan Xia, a 6th grade student at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School.
