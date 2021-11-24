Sing We Now Noel, a celebration of Christmas and seasonal music, will be presented at both St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Sunday, Dec. 5, in St. Albans and Sunday, Dec. 12, at Saint Michael’s College Chapel in Colchester with organist William Tortolano, the 92-year-old Saint Michael’s College professor emeritus of fine arts and music.
Both concerts are at 2 p.m.
The audience will have an opportunity to sing favorite carols from many countries, including a Native Huron carol.
Organ solos are by J.S. Bach, Pachelbel, Brahms, Yon and Rowley. Vocalists Jake Barickman and John Schreindorfer join Tortolano in St. Albans, while Jerry Proulx will be on hand for the college chapel event. Selections include “O Holy Night,” Schubert’s “Ave Maria,” “He Shall Feed His Flock” from “The Messiah,” and the Italian carols, “Gesu bambino” and “Tu scendi dalle stelle.”
Tortolano has enjoyed a long career, 61 of them in Vermont. Recognized as an expert in Gregorian chant, he was honored with the papal medal, Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, by Pope Benedict.
The concert is free and open to the public. An optional free will offering will be available.
There is also a third concert at Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.