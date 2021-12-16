After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, South Burlington’s Lyric Theatre Company returns to the Flynn for New Year’s Eve.
This will be the third time Lyric has rung in the new year at the Flynn Theatre with “Burlington Does Broadway,” its celebration of the music of the Great White Way.
This time Lyric boosts its tribute to the global center of musical theater by bringing back one of its own — from Broadway.
Kerstin Anderson, who grew up in South Burlington doing shows with the Lyric, will return to host the evening.
After graduating from South Burlington High School, Anderson studied musical theater at Pace University in Manhattan. She left school after two years to go on tour with “The Sound of Music,” playing Maria von Trapp.
After a year and half on the road, she returned to New York.
She was set to appear in “Unknown Soldier” at Playwrights Horizon and it opened for one performance. Then COVID-19 shut the musical down, along with the rest of Broadway.
“Back when we all thought it was going to be two weeks, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll go home for two weeks. I’ll see my dad. That’ll be nice, and then I’ll pop back,’” Anderson said. “I ended up spending three months here.”
During her stay, she volunteered in Lyric’s mask making effort. With its performances shut down, the theater turned its costume shop over to making masks to fight the spread of the virus.
Anderson returned to New York where she’s worked on Broadway as the understudy for the role of Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady.”
Lyric Theatre director Erin Evarts said “Burlington Does Broadway” is a concert with dancers, singers and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra celebrating the music of Broadway.
As in years past, one of the highlights of the show will be the symphony performing overtures of different shows. This year they will be doing highlights from “The Sound of Music.”
“There’s also an amazing tap number to Irving Berlin’s ‘Shakin’ the Blues Away,’” Evarts said. “I think it’s always fun to see people’s favorite local performers from the Lyric perform on the stage with the orchestra behind them.”
The show includes big numbers with lots of actors and musicians — 38 performers and a 36-person orchestra.
Evarts thinks the opening of the show is very appropriate for the New Year and the almost two-year long absence from the stage.
The Lyric gets the show going with “Another Op’nin’, Another Show” from “Kiss Me, Kate.”
Anderson is excited to be back in Queen City for New Year’s Eve, back with the theater troupe where she first started to believe a life in theater might be the life she would live.
“There’s this really special community that comes in when you do a show together,” she said. “It’s an incredibly special experience. Lyric really felt like my home away from home.”
There’s a lot of Sondheim in the program, which seems appropriate with the recent death of perhaps America’s most well-known composer and lyricist who some credit with reinventing the American musical.
In New York, Anderson has basked with pride for her home state with the success of such musicals as “Hadestown” by Anaïs Mitchell of Montpelier, and “Fun Home,” adapted from the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel of Bolton.
“I get to mention it as a point of pride every time someone says that they love ‘Hadestown.’ I got to be like, ‘Oh, she’s a Vermonter you know,’” Anderson said.
Tickets are available for the Dec. 31 show at flynnvt.org.
