The world premiere of “The Suffragist Reenactment Society,” will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., at Main Street Landing, 60 Lake St., Burlington.
Covering the period between 1848-1920, the play is a fast-paced journey through the history of how women fought for and won the right to vote in the United States.
Vermont actors Kathryn Blume (Charlotte), Sarah Mell (Winooski) and Julia Sioss (Colchester) reenact the determination of suffragists from Susan B. Anthony to Ida B. Wells while addressing the complex interplay of race and gender in the suffrage movement, past and present.
“The Suffragist Reenactment Society” was written by Mary Beth McNulty and directed by Laura Roald.
About one hour in length, the play is appropriate for ages 12 and up. While there is no admission charge, tickets are recommended. Get tickets online at bit.ly/suffragistreenactment.
Patrons are required to wear face coverings while in the theater and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.