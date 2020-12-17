The Vermont Folklife Center and the Pride Center of Vermont have teamed up for a new exhibit, “Pride 1983,” which explores the origins and legacy of the state’s first pride march that summer.
On June 25, 1983, the First Lesbian and Gay Pride March took place in Burlington, 14 years after the Stonewall Uprising in New York City. 350 people gathered for the march, which has taken place in Burlington or Montpelier since.
“The original activists and participants were generous with their time and wisdom in working with us on Pride 1983,” said exhibit curator, Meg Tamulonis. “I am so moved by their willingness to speak with us and their real bravery in publicly marching for Pride in 1983, when so much was at risk.”
Tamulonis and the Folklife Center interviewed a dozen activists and organizers who were vital to the movement.
View the virtual exhibit at vtfolklife.org/pride-1983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.