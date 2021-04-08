In April, the New Adults Book Group discusses “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Tuesday, April 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Connell and Marianne grew up in the same small town, but the similarities end there. At school, Connell is popular and well liked, while Marianne is a loner. But when the two strike up a conversation — awkward but electrifying — something life changing begins. “Normal People” is the story of mutual fascination, friendship and love. It takes us from that first conversation to the years beyond, in the company of two people who try to stay apart but find that they can’t.
Email sbplinfo@southburlingtonvt.gov for more information.
