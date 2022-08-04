August’s free Friday event at Shelburne Museum is Aug. 5, and features live music, lawn games, food trucks and special exhibitions, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m. Brickdrop will help you get in the groove with its energetic and funky jazz fusion.
Then check out the museum’s collections buildings, play lawn games, and enjoy food from local vendors.
From 5-6 p.m. meet bird diva Bridget Butler on a self-guided tour to learn about bird characteristics, explore bird-themed artworks at the museum, ask questions, and join in for a slow birding activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.