For one night only, Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, 4472 Basin Harbor Road, Vergennes, is opening after hours for a party.
Join the museum on Friday, July 7, 5-8 p.m., for a summer evening of live music by Unruly Allies, food from Open Hearth Pizza and LuLu ice cream, exhibits and activities, and more. There will also be a silent auction and raffle of goodies from a variety of donors.
Donations from this event support the museum’s free admission and pay-what-you-can summer camps. Tickets include food and a raffle ticket.
More at lcmm.org/summer party.
