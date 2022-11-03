Lyric Theatre Company kicks off its season with a Tony Award-winning show by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, “Into the Woods,” a tale filled with storybook characters who may not always be as they seem.
“Into the Woods” weaves together the stories of princes and witches, the dangers that lurk in the darkness and the mystery of the unknown. Follow the journey of a baker and his wife as they set out to break a witch’s curse that prevents them from having a child of their own. Follow a spunky Little Red as she boldly embarks on her dangerous journey to grandmother’s house and meet Cinderella and Rapunzel.
But don’t expect the typical happily-ever-after.
Based on some of the most well-loved characters of Grimm’s fairy tales, this captivating dark comedy is made even more magical by the unique music by Sondheim. With set pieces designed by Jane Harissis and costumes by Kerry Farrell, the show is a feast for the senses.
The ensemble cast showcases the talents of Connor Kendall as The Baker, Anneka Shepherd as Little Red, Laura Wolfsen as The Witch, Merrill Cameron as Cinderella, and Eamon Lynch in his Lyric debut as The Narrator.
The show will go on at the Flynn Theater Thursday to Sunday, Nov. 10-13, at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
