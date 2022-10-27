For its fall show, Burlington-based theater company Girls Nite Out offers Christopher Durang’s Tony-Award-winning “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.”
The celebrated comedy takes audiences on a touching, funny and certainly memorable journey that explores the complicated and often dysfunctional relationships among a trio of middle-aged siblings. It playfully blends a bit of melancholy with a hot list of relatable, contemporary themes, including celebrity, aging, climate change and what constitutes a cherry orchard.
Orchestrated by veteran director Nan Murat, the production features a small but stellar cast of local talent, including well-known local actor Jennifer Warwick of South Burlington and Stowe residents Shannen Dando and Nate Beyer.
Warwick stars in the role of Masha, one of three siblings at the center of the play’s storyline who’s described by the playwright as “a glamorous and successful actress who goes gallivanting around the world.”
Formerly of Shelburne, Warwick, the co-founder of Girls Nite Out Productions, has played many iconic characters in several Vermont productions, including Miss Hannigan in “Annie,” Jeannie in “The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” Mama Morton in “Chicago,” Asaka in “Once on this Island,” Tanya in “Mamma Mia,” Vulva Savannah in “Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens,” and M’Lynn Eatenton in the Girls Nite Out 2010 inaugural production of “Steel Magnolias.”
Dando plays the role of Nina, a would-be actress who’s described by the playwright as “lovely, sincere, and star-struck.” Beyer plays the role of “Spike,” an aspiring actor who’s “sexy and self-absorbed but otherwise outgoing and friendly.
Dando, a newcomer to Girls Nite Out, says she, “is thrilled to be a part of ‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.’” She recently worked with Lamoille County Players’ production of “Clue: On Stage” as Yvette. She’s previously been in “Bye Bye Birdie,” “The Night of January 16th,” “Crazy for You,” “Hello Dolly!” and “The Crucible.”
Beyer has performed in college and experimental theater. At Broom Street Theater in Madison, Wis., he played Horst Wessel in “Nazi Boy,” Theodore Geisel in “Dr. Seuss, I Presume” and multiple roles in “Devil in Paradise.”
On Vermont stages, he’s played Professor Plum in Lamoille County Players’ production of “Clue,” Nat Goldberg in Pinter’s “The Birthday Party,” Stanly in “Brighton Beach Memoirs” and Mark in “The Shadow Box.”
Rounding out the cast are Raquel Aronhime as Sonia, Kris Johnson as Vanya and Janet Stambolian as Cassandra. Behind the scenes is an experienced and dedicated crew, including co-producers Stambolian and Wendy Duval, stage manager Kathryn Barickman, set designers/constructors Ann Vivian and Cathie Covey, costume designer Susyn Dees and sound/light technician Bryan Moreau.
The production will have a nine-show run at the Main Street Landing Black Box Theater on Burlington’s waterfront. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday to Saturday, Nov. 9-12 and Nov. 16-19, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Tickets at girlsniteoutvt.com or 802-448-0086.
