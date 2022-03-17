“The Light of Truth Upon Them,” an oil painting by Xicana artist Cynthia Cagle of South Burlington will be exhibited in the cardroom at the Vermont Statehouse until March 31.
Presented by the Vermont curator’s office, the painting was commissioned by the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance to commemorate voting and the centennial of the 19th Amendment.
March is also Women’s History Month.
Cagle’s work explores the metaphysical relationship between identity and nature. Using her experiences as a biracial woman, she creates paintings, collages and murals that investigate themes relating to biology, relationships, generational trauma and the impact of colonialism.
Combining the struggles of Indigenous, Black, Latina and Asian people, the history of the fight for the vote stretches back well before 1920 and continues today. Cagle’s painting highlights the perseverance of those who stood up — and continue to stand — in the face of injustice in Vermont and across the country, according to a press release.
As an artist with Indigenous ancestry, Cagle’s art confronts notions of progress. When one group moves forward toward independence and autonomy, often another is left behind, such as Native Americans. Her art is a fierce condemnation of staggered freedoms that peels back the facade of more comfortable notions of equality to expose injustice.
Six women are featured in Cagle’s painting.
• Zitkala-Ša, a member of the Yankton Dakota Sioux, argued for women’s rights in her graduation speech, delivered at White’s Indiana Manual Labor Institute in 1895.
• Before she became a force in the suffrage movement, Ida B. Wells, born into slavery in Mississippi, documented the horrors of lynching through her journalism. Wells wrote, “The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.” She saw voting rights as inextricable from civil rights and the fight against racism.
• Wells’ work was shared by Vermonter Lucy J.C. Daniels of Grafton, who picketed the White House in 1917 and was arrested, tried, sentenced and incarcerated. She also championed Black and working-class women to gain the vote.
• Mabel Ping Hua Lee, the first Chinese woman to earn a doctorate in economics, fought for the right to vote alongside white suffragists in the early 20th century. However, due to the Chinese Exclusion Act, she herself was unable to vote until 1943.
• These women paved the way for other activists and lawmakers, including Vermont’s own Louvenia Dorsey Bright, the state’s first Black female legislator, elected to the Vermont House in 1988, and Stacey Abrams of Georgia, who continues to fight today to expand access to voting, regardless of political party, in her work to knock down voter suppression laws.
