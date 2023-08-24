“Let the Light In” is showing at the South Burlington Public Art Gallery at 180 Market St. through Oct. 19.
The exhibition explores the effect of light in art through the work of four Vermont artists, Liz Hawkes deNiord, Joy Huckins-Noss, Jill Madden and Julia Purinton. The artists utilize the absence of light, through shadow or obscurity, to showcase complex emotional themes, and also use the presence of light, through colors or patterns, to show similar complexity from a different perspective.
Hours are Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
