The Fleming Museum of Art hosts their spring 2020 opening reception hosted by University of Vermont Provost Patricia Prelock, Fleming Director Janie Cohen and the Museum’s Board of Advisors, Friday, Feb. 7, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Fleming Museum of Art, UVM, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington.
The event begins at 4:30 p.m. with tours of their current exhibits including “Let’s Have a Ball” (Wood Gaylor and the New York Art Scene, 1913–1936), which is on display through May 8. The Costume Art Ball is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Get inspired by Wood Gaylor’s paintings to dress up in costume for the Fleming’s interpretation of a Wood Gaylor-esque Art Ball. Gaylor and his artist friends such as Walt Kuhn staged elaborate costume balls, with skits, odd props and even potato races. There will be period-appropriate live music and a photo station for documenting the best and most irreverent costumes, along with a cash bar, featuring 1920s inspired signature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Regular admission, unless in a costume, in which case admission is free. $5 adults/$10 family/$3 students and seniors. For more information, visit www.uvm.edu/fleming.