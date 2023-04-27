On April 23 South Burlington artist Annie Caswell displayed her sculpture of the “real lake monster” to build awareness of pollution and bring attention to the Rozalia Project, a Burlington-based nonprofit whose goal is to clean, protect and preserve the marine ecosystem.
To build awareness, scores of people filled the Lake Monster sculpture on Church Street in Burlington with trash, and community members then conducted a three-hour sort and collected data by counting the items. More at rozaliaproject.org.
