Bring any 250-plus piece general adult puzzle(s) for trade. Each puzzle must have no missing pieces, be placed in a Ziplock plastic bag within each box, envelope or container, and include an image of the completed puzzle.
Don’t have any puzzles to trade? Come pick one out and trade it back at our next swap, Wednesday, April 14, 12:30 p.m.
Inside University Mall, just outside the library entrance. One person or family at the table at a time; masks required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.