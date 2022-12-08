Enjoy a magical evening in the heart of South Burlington’s downtown as the community shines brightly with the power of artistic expression and celebration, both Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, 4-7 p.m.
See the winter lights on Market Street. Stroll through the open-air market and find unique handmade products. There will also be local artisan food and drinks and live music.
For more information, visit illuminatevermont.com.
