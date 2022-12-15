Enjoy a magical evening in the heart of South Burlington’s downtown as the community shines brightly with the power of artistic expression and celebration, both Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, 4-8 p.m.
See the winter lights on Market Street. Stroll through the open-air market and find unique handmade products, hot beverages, food trucks, live music and other performances. Free.
There will also be local artisan food and drinks and live music.
Parking is available in the University Mall parking garage, with a shuttle service to Market Street. Parking is also available at the Rick Marcotte Central School with ADA parking/drop in the lot directly behind 180 Market Street (along with 12 EV chargers). Bring an ID if you plan to buy alcoholic beverages.
For more information, visit illuminatevermont.com.
Schedule of events
Friday, Dec. 16, gates open at 4 p.m.
Main stage
4-5:45 p.m. — Grippo Funk Band
6:15-8 p.m. — Devon McGarry Band
Library
The South Burlington Public Library hosts a book sale with local entertainment.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Jazzou Jones
6:30-7:30 p.m. Clare Innes “Ukelele Claire”
Library auditorium
4-6 p.m. — Green Mountain Brass Band
6- 8 p.m. — Beecharmer
Saturday, Dec. 17
Main stage
4-5:45 p.m. — Jenni Johnson and the Jazz Junketeers
6:1 -8 p.m. — The Judi Emanuel Family Band
Library
Book sale
4:30-5:30 p.m. — A Pair of Pauls Playing Piano
6:30-7:30 p.m. Katrina Van Tyne and Joe Cribari
Auditorium
4-6 p.m. — Greenbush
6-8 p.m. — Root 7
