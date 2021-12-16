St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg brings back its holiday concert this Christmas with two performances Sunday, Dec. 19, 2 and 4 p.m.
Worried about safety. All performers and the audience are asked to be vaccinated and to wear a mask. Unvaccinated youth under age 12 may attend wearing masks.
Tickets are free, reservations required at bit.ly/3pw1mEF. Donations welcome, and please bring something for the food shelf.
Church voices will also be caroling Saturday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m., outside at the Hinesburgh Public House and everyone is welcome to join in. Words and music — and cookies and hot chocolate thanks to Hinesburgh Public House — provided.
