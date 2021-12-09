The Hinesburg Artist Series is bringing back its popular holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 19, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg, with performances at 2 and 4 p.m.
The community is also invited to join Hinesburg Artist Series singers for Christmas caroling on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. outside at the Hinesburgh Public House. The Hinesburgh Public House is providing cookies and hot chocolate.
Music director Rufus Patrick, said, “We have always loved singing for our community at this festive time of year. We are thrilled to be returning with our much-loved concert and our new Christmas caroling event. Bringing joy to the community is our goal.”
The Sunday concert will follow safety procedures and asks that all performers and the audience be vaccinated and wear a mask. Unvaccinated youth under 12 may attend wearing masks.
Tickets are free but are required in order to safely limit seating. Sign up now at bit.ly/3pw1mEF. Donations to the artist series are welcome and the audience is encouraged to bring something for the food shelf.
