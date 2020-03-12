Third annual screening of the International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsored by Green Mountain Project Healing Waters, Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m., St. Michael’s College, McCarthy Arts Center, 18 Campus Road, Colchester.
Watch short films by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe, highlighting the fun, adventure and personal impact that fly fishing can bring to its participants. There will also be fly tying demonstrations and raffles along with drawings and giveaways of merchandise and gear.
The event is a benefit for Green Mountain Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, which serves injured and disabled military service personnel and disabled veterans in the greater Burlington area. Whether you fish or not, this will be an entertaining and exciting late winter afternoon event.
Doors open at 1 p.m., event begins at 2 p.m. More information at flyfilmfest.com. Admission: $10. Purchase tickets at www.showclix.com/event/if4colchestervt2020, or if available, at the door.