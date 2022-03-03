“Future Kin,” Vermont artist Harlan Mack’s selected paintings depicting fictitious futures and sculptures, is now on display in the gallery at the South Burlington Public Library and City Hall, 180 Market St.
Mack is a rural multidisciplinary artist who lives and works in Johnson. He works narratively through painting, sculpture, oral narrative and poetry as well.
His narratives are built around a fictitious future that contemplates themes related to life’s experience and pieces of life yet to be arranged. The pieces are primarily gesso and acrylic on tar paper or forged steel sculptures.
He has recently shown his work at The Highland Center for the Arts, The Current, Tangshan Delong Steel and Iron International Steel Sculpture Art Festival Laoting, China, and at Jenkins Johnson Gallery in San Francisco.
This past year Mack was named on the 10 New England Emerging Artists list by Art New England.
The exhibit closes at the end of March. The gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday noon-4 p.m.
For more information email gallery@southburlingtonvt.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.